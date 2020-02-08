Bruins win on Senior Night despite Radford's 35 points; boys hoops

Twin Falls avenged an earlier season loss to Wood River with the 49-45 victory on Senior Night.

Haylen Walker paced the Bruins with 15 points, while Nick Swensen and Jack Schnoor added 10.

College of Idaho commit Johnny Radford led all scorers with 35 points.

OTHER SCORES:

Burley 60, Minico 51: Jace Whiting scored 24 points, while Creighton Hansen had 19 points and 16 rebounds.

Mountain Home 46, Jerome 38

Kimberly 74, Canyon Ridge 68

Marsh Valley 50, Filer 43

Filer High School

13 8 9 13

Marsh Valley High School

17 8 12 11

Gooding 39, Buhl 35: Coleston Loveland had a double-double for the Senators with 14 points and ten rebounds, Jade Juker paced the Indians with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Valley 65, Raft River 41: Jadon Johnston scored 15 points, Garrett Christensen added 13 and Omar Campos scored 12. Bodee Spencer paced the Trojans with 11 points.

Oakley 48, Shoshone 32

Richfield 71, Rimrock 52