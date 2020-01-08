Bruins win third straight, local sports roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Paige Beem scored 15 points, while Raegan Rex added 11 and Twin Falls took down Mountain Home, 44-35. Keeli Peterson was perfect from three-point range scoring nine points.

The Tigers out-rebounded the Bruins 27-24.

Twin Falls improves to 7-1, 10-2 overall.

OTHER SCORES:

Century 41, Burley 34

Jerome 70, Canyon Ridge 37

Gooding 58, Dietrich 27

Kimberly 46, Wood River 37

Declo 46, American Falls 45

Mackay 53, Oakley 40

Hagerman 45, Shoshone 36

BOYS SCORES:

Oakley 58, Mackay 55

Valley 51, Raft River 34

Richfield 65, Hansen 62

BOWLING:

BOYS

Minico Defeated Declo 11/3 Inividual High Game Minico 249 Ethan Hager
Declo Sayger Kidd 213

GIRLS

Minico Defeated Declo 11/3 Individual High Game Minico Moriah Pinther 178
Declo Bailee Burton 170

 
