Bruins win third straight, local sports roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Paige Beem scored 15 points, while Raegan Rex added 11 and Twin Falls took down Mountain Home, 44-35. Keeli Peterson was perfect from three-point range scoring nine points.
The Tigers out-rebounded the Bruins 27-24.
Twin Falls improves to 7-1, 10-2 overall.
OTHER SCORES:
Century 41, Burley 34
Jerome 70, Canyon Ridge 37
Gooding 58, Dietrich 27
Kimberly 46, Wood River 37
Declo 46, American Falls 45
Mackay 53, Oakley 40
Hagerman 45, Shoshone 36
BOYS SCORES:
Oakley 58, Mackay 55
Valley 51, Raft River 34
Richfield 65, Hansen 62
BOWLING:
BOYS
Minico Defeated Declo 11/3 Inividual High Game Minico 249 Ethan Hager
Declo Sayger Kidd 213
GIRLS
Minico Defeated Declo 11/3 Individual High Game Minico Moriah Pinther 178
Declo Bailee Burton 170