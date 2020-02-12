Buhl's Daniel Butler to continue his training at College of Idaho

A cross country and track athlete at Buhl High School is continuing his sports training at the College of Idaho in the fall.

Daniel Butler is excited to go to the College of Idaho, as every time he visited there, he loved it more and more.

Butler has competed in cross country and track and field throughout his career at Buhl High, and says he still has more to prove this season, and hopes to beat some school records.

"I just felt like it was the right school for me, I went and visited it a few times, and I just loved it every single time, and everyone says you should go DI, I had a chance to go DI, but I thought College of Idaho ,they have a good academic program, and I thought it would be good to go there," said Butler.

Butler says he will be majoring in physical therapy and then hopes to move on to get his doctorate.