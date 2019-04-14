Buhl Rotary Invitational in the books

Despite a blustery afternoon, the Buhl Rotary Invitational is in the books. The rotary is heavily involved in supporting the Special Olympics and funds from the track meet benefit the organization.

In the 4 X 100 relay, the team from Gooding provided some excitement for spectators. Not only did the girls win the race, they also set the top mark in the state thus far. Anchored by Grace Parker, she along with Laken Wolf, Nicole Stampke and Elliotte Stockham set the fastest mark of the season in the state 3A ranks, with a time of 51.21 seconds. They beat the competition by a whole two seconds.

Jerome came in second (53.58), while Filer took third (54.04).

The boys relay turned out to be a race to the finish line. Taeo Schneider of Jerome had to track down Sugar-Salem's anchor and pass him at the finish line to put the Tigers on top. Jerome finished the relay with a mark of 44.84, compared to the Diggers' 44.93. The Tigers consist of the previously mentioned Schneider, Alan Castaneda, Thomas Peiffer and Anikin Hernandez. Right now the Tigers boast the fifth fastest time in the 4A.

Canyon Ridge is the boys team champion, while Kimberly won for the girls.