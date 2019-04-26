Buhl standout basketball player headed to the NWAC

Emily Gorrell has accomplished a great deal her senior year, Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Year, a member of the Idaho Sports State All-Tournament 1st team as well as All-State second team.

She can now add college basketball commit to her resume. Gorrell signed with Big Bend Community College on Wednesday.

The basketball player excelled this year, helping her Lady Indians reach the state tournament after a miraculous run through districts. During the regular season she averaged 14 points and increased that total to nearly 20 in the postseason.

Big Bend is coming off an impressive year, recording a 27-5 record and an appearance in the Final Four of the NWAC Championship.

"I think she will do wonderful at the next level. She has a great work ethic, is addicted to basketball, and has one of the best attitudes of people I've ever coached," explained Buhl girls basketball head coach Dan Hill.