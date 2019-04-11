Buhl volleyball player signs with College of Idaho

Kylie Crossland may have helped the Lady Indians win consecutive 3A girls golf titles last spring, but her first passion is volleyball.

That's why on Thursday, the senior signed with the College of Idaho to continue her playing career.

The Yotes are coming off their 11th 20-win season in the past 12 years and former Lighthouse standout Jackie van Vliet earned All-American honors to close out her collegiate career.

Buhl coach Dani Moretto says that Crossland is one of the most talented hitters around.

Moretto said, "she's an all-around athlete. We tried her in every position possible and she did amazing at any of them." The Indians coach added, "she could have been a setter at one point."

Crossland explained, "volleyball has always been my passion. Third grade I grew up in the volleyball scenery and just like everything athletic." "Golf is great and all, but I'd much rather play volleyball."

Crossland has won every golf tournament so far this spring, as she seeks her third consecutive state title.