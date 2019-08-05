Burley Green Sox go back-to-back

The Burley Green Sox are fresh off their second consecutive state legion baseball championship.

They fell to Idaho Falls in the first game of the championship on Saturday, which the players call an 'eye-opener'. This, after winning seven straight, dating back to the district tournament.

But in the second and final game of the tournament, they fought back in dominant fashion with an 18-7 outburst, including an eight run fifth inning.

Now the team is confident headed into the eight team Northwest Class A Regional Tournament this week in Cody, Wyoming.

For the older players, like Andrew Ferrin and Carson Noble, they say this year's state title has been sweeter.

Ferrin said, "I'm pretty grateful for having the opportunity to come back again and being part of the Burley program one more time, so this year being the last is the best."

"This year because we've done it last year. Not a lot of teams get to say they're back to back champs, it's really fun having the opportunity," added Noble.

Easton Watterson added, "I'm just hoping for a longer weekend than we had last year. I think the four teams that were there last year will be there, including us. It will be like a rerun of it to see who is better this year."

"We communicate, our chemistry is really good, we thrive together, so if a guys gets a sacrifice bunt, the others will get him in," added Slayder Watterson.

The Green Sox open with Oregon's number two team on Friday at 1 p.m.

The double elimination tournament runs until Tuesday.