Burley Green Sox takes state opener

Burley earned the bid to host the 2019 Idaho State "A" Legion Baseball Championships.

Eight teams, ranging from all the corners of Idaho are hoping to earn a spot at the regional championships.

And for college players, Andrew Ferrin and Easton Watterson, they were a huge part of Burley's success last year, coming in as the three seed and winning four out of five games to claim the state championship up in Lewiston.

Now as the four seed, they hope to accomplish such a feat again.

The team who went 3-1 in districts is primed and ready to go.

Devin Kunz, Green Sox head coach said, "we took a beating against Malad and then we won three in a row. We knew we were going to be the fourth seed no matter what happened at district play, but we felt good about winning the last three at districts."

"I just feel like more mature and let the game come to me and not go out and change stuff," explained Ferrin.

Watterson added, "we came together when we needed to come together, in tournaments we just come through.

Burley and Mountain View went to battle just before eight Tuesday night.

The Toros, the second seed from Area B were the higher seed, so the Green Sox bat first.

Ramiro Garcia hit a line drive into left field, and slid into second base easily with a double.

While the next batter Kody Condie was up to bat, Garcia steals third.

Moments later, Condie delivers an RBI sacrifice fly to center field, nice sliding catch out there and Garcia is hustling is way to home.

Burley takes the 1-0 lead.

The Green Sox get the 5-1 victory as Andrew Ferrin pitched 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven.

Jace Robinson and Slayder Watterson both produced two hits.

They face Moscow Wednesday night at 7:30.