Burley, Wood River advance to state

Burley (25-10) will face Bonneville (34-6) in the first round of the 4A state tournament at Coeur d'Alene High School on Friday at 9 a.m.

The Bobcats booked a ticket to state via a play-in game this past weekend at Gooding High School when they eliminated Bishop Kelly from contention in a four-set match (28-26, 25-21, 22-25, 25-16).

Makayla Tolman had a team-high 33 kills to go along with 23 digs, Mikayla Shirley added 31 digs, while Kelsi Pope had 38 assists and 13 digs.

Last Thursday, the Bobcats defeated Pocatello in straight sets to stay alive, by the scores of 25-10, 25-17, 25-12. The Bobcats were led by senior Makayla Tolman with 22 kills and four blocks.

Wood River will battle Lakeland (17-10) in the first round at 11 a.m. on Friday at Coeur d'Alene High School.

The Wolverines lost to Century for the District IV championship, with the scores of 25-21, 25-8, 25-19.

The Diamondbacks are the defending state champion. They have won seven out of the last nine titles since 2010.