Burley advances despite Black's 20 points; local sports roundup

Bailey Black posted a game-high 20 points, but the Spartans couldn't pull off the upset over Burley.

The Bobcats' Amari Whiting posted a team-high 14 points and Carrie Baker added 11 to help the Bobcats win 50-41. Kelsie Pope added eight, while Lynzey Searle posted seven.

Burley now heads to Preston for the semi-final game on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Spartans host Mountain Home at 3 p.m. in a loser-out contest.

OTHER DISTRICT PLAYOFF ACTION:

Jerome 47, Twin Falls 40: The Tigers may have beaten the Bruins in the first round of the district playoffs, but they have no easy task ahead. They now head to Century to face a Diamondbacks team that hasn't lost to an Idaho opponent. The semi-final contest is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. Twin Falls hosts Pocatello, also at 7 p.m.

Oakley 34, Valley 31: The Hornets will face Raft River in the championship on Monday at CSI starting at 7:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry 34, Shoshone 24: The time has come to an end for the Indians who won't get to defend their state championship. The Pilots will face the Vikings on Monday at 6 p.m. in a loser-out game at CSI.

Dietrich 48, Hagerman 27: It's only their fourth win of the season, but it came at a crucial time, eliminating the Pirates from the district playoffs. The Blue Devils now face the #1 seed Carey at Shoshone High School on Friday at 3 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Lighthouse 49, Murtaugh 25

Lighthouse 20-14-13-2

Murtaugh 7-4-6-8

Casper Block posted a game-high 21 points on Senior Night, while fellow senior Alex Shetler added 12. Murtaugh was lead by Koby McClure with 10.

Butte County 54, Carey 51 (OT)

Wendell 58, Hagerman 22

BOWLING:

Boys

CRHS 11 TFHS 1

High Score: Hank Rice 166

Girls

CRHS 13 TFHS 1

High Score: Ravyn Barela 167

Boys

Minico Defeated Declo

12/2

High individuals

Minico Ethan Hager 237

Declo Tony Rios

Girls

Declo Defeated Minico 9/5

high individuals

Mnico Moriah pinther 172

Declo Bailey Burton 179