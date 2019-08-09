Burley advances following rout of Alpenrose

The 2019 Northwest Class "A" Regional Tournament is underway in Cody, Wyoming and good news Burley fans, the Green Sox have come away with an opening victory.

The Green Sox pounded out 11 hits and just as many runs, and Andrew Ferrin struck out six in 4 1/3 innings of work, as Burley run ruled Alpenrose, 11-1.

The Red Sox didn't score until the fifth and final inning.

Ramiro Garcia led the Burley offensive unit with a three RBI triple.

Burley advances to face the winner of Cody, Wyoming and Montana on Saturday at 7 p.m.