Burley continues win streak, will play for state legion title

The Burley Green Sox looked to advance to Saturday's state championship with a win Thursday night in state legion baseball.

Malad tied things up in the sixth, but the offense once again prevailed with two runs to follow to win 5-3.

With the victory, Burley now seals its fate in playing for a state championship on Saturday. What's unknown, is who they play.

On Friday, they battle Emmett at 7 p.m., following the Malad, Idaho Falls game.

The best-case scenario for the Green Sox is they eliminate Emmett and whoever wins the other game has to beat Burley twice for Saturday's title.

The worst-case scenario is that Burley falls to Emmett. Then they wait to play the winner of Emmett-Idaho Falls/Malad.

After that, whoever wins the championship, can do so in one opportunity.

As of right now, Burley is the only undefeated team.

