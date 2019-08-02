Burley continues win streak, will play for state legion title

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) The Burley Green Sox looked to advance to Saturday's state championship with a win Thursday night in state legion baseball.
Malad tied things up in the sixth, but the offense once again prevailed with two runs to follow to win 5-3.
With the victory, Burley now seals its fate in playing for a state championship on Saturday. What's unknown, is who they play.
On Friday, they battle Emmett at 7 p.m., following the Malad, Idaho Falls game.
The best-case scenario for the Green Sox is they eliminate Emmett and whoever wins the other game has to beat Burley twice for Saturday's title.
The worst-case scenario is that Burley falls to Emmett. Then they wait to play the winner of Emmett-Idaho Falls/Malad.
After that, whoever wins the championship, can do so in one opportunity.
As of right now, Burley is the only undefeated team.