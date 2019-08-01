Burley delivers against Moscow in state legion baseball

Burley looked to upset yet another higher seed Wednesday night at the Idaho State A Legion Baseball Tournament, facing Moscow on the second day.

On Tuesday they knocked off a #2 seed in Mountain View. Then Wednesday night brought on the #1 seed from northern Idaho.

Slayder Watterson on the mound for the Green Sox. Good defense spotted here as Chad Redinger is picked off at second base.

Watterson wrapped up the first with a check swing strikeout to leave the inning unscathed.

Bottom of the first, the offense helped out their pitcher.

Scott Ritchie hits a little dribbler that the third baseman can't field cleanly.

Jace Robinson follows with a line drive into left field, goes over Marcus Delusa's head, one run comes into score. Robinson ended up with a double.

Moments later Carson Noble hits a deep ball to Peyton Waters and Ritchie scores easily to put the Green Sox up two.

Burley holds off a three-run fourth inning by Moscow and takes this one 4-3.

They remain in the winners bracket, with first pitch slated for Wednesday night at 7:30 against Malad.

