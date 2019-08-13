Burley fights off elimination, survives until final day of regionals

The Burley Green Sox are trying to build something special this summer, especially for the exiting stars, like Andrew Ferrin and Easton Watterson who just wrapped up their freshman campaigns in college.

Burley won the Idaho State "A" Legion Baseball title at home on August 3.

They began play at the Northwest Class "A" Regional Tournament on Friday, August 9.

They beat Oregon 11-1 in the first game and on Saturday, they edged out Wyoming 9-8 (Cody: host team).

But encountered a bit more of a challenge against Alaska on Sunday, when they fell 9-6. The win automatically put Wasilla, AK in the championship game.

But for Burley, they faced a loser-out situation against Wyoming (Cheyenne) on Monday. The Green Sox embraced the opportunity. The back-and-forth affair ended on a walk-off single by Matt Evans with the bases loaded, giving Idaho the 4-3 victory.

Slayder Watterson pitched a complete game, striking out three.

Now Idaho plays Utah, more specifically Layton at noon on Tuesday in a loser-out game. The winner faces Alaska right afterwards for the regional championship.