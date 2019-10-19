Burley gets first shutout of the season; 11 man roundup

The Burley Bobcats are emphatic after posting their first shutout of the year, a 56-0 victory over Wood River.

The Bobcats move to 3-5 overall. The Wolverines fall to 1-5.

OTHER SCORES:

Gooding 46, Caldwell 6: Shane Jennings was 34/50 for 436 yards and six touchdowns. He added nine carries for 71 yards. Colston Loveland had 17 catches.

Kimberly 55, Buhl 7: The Bulldogs' McKade Huft rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns. Riley Mickelson added 91 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Heath Owens was 8/11 for 140 yards and two touchdowns in the rout, while Brett Bronson produced four receptions fro 95 yards and a touchdown to lead the receivers.

Declo 25, Filer 20: The Wildcats had the chance to beat a former 2A powerhouse, but couldn't get the job done.

