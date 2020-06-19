Burley graduate signs with Salt Lake CC

A former Burley High School basketball player signed his National Letter of Intent on Thursday.

Creighton Hansen, who was a 6'6" forward with the Bobcats, signed with Salt Lake Community College. He says the signing has been a long time coming and is thankful for the opportunity to continue playing basketball.

"I've put a lot of work in and if it wasn't for everyone around me like I've said many times before I wouldn't be here without them today," Hansen explained. "All I can say is that I am grateful. Thank you to Burley High School and to Salt Lake Community College for giving me an opportunity."

Hansen will go on an LDS mission to Peru before heading to Salt Lake as a part of the 2022-2023 class.

