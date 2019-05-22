Burley hires basketball referee commissioner as new athletic director

Burley High School has hired a new athletic director to replace Gordon Kerbs, who's retiring after 12 years as the AD and 34 in education.

Randy Winn will take over the position starting August 1.

Many in the sports community might know Winn as being the District IV Basketball Referee Commissioner.

He's also officiated Division I and junior college basketball games, a familiar face patrolling up and down the sidelines at CSI.

This full-time position is something that the University of Utah graduate is excited for; after all, according to Burley principal, Levi Power, Winn already has an outstanding reputation in the community.

Winn still plans to officiate at the high school level.

"We want fans to be excited to come here, parents to be excited about Burley being the mecca of athletics," he exclaimed. "We had a great athletic director in Gordy, I have big shoes to fill, he's done a great job. I just hope to implement a couple of extra things that brings us another step higher as far as the level of athletics at Burley High School."

Winn beat out 11 other applicants for the position.

There is no word yet on the hiring of the varsity football coach, but he hopes to complete that process soon.

