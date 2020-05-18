Burley hires new coaches for fall sports

Burley High School will see some new and in some cases, familiar faces next school year.

This fall, the Bobcats will feature two new coaches at the helm, for girls soccer, Jesus Alvarez will replace Doug Anderton. Alvarez used to be the JV coach for the boys program.

He takes over a team that went 2-13 last year.

"We have a lot of potential. There's a lot of potential in those guys and I feel like we're going to get a lot of wins," Alvarez on his team's chances of finding success.

Katelyn Harper has been hired as the cross country coach, replacing Carrie Carson. Harper ran cross country at the University of Utah.

Harper added, "I feel like my high school coach did such a great job influencing my confidence and I didn't even realize my potential. I hope I can do that same thing for these kids."