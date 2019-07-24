Burley preps for state local baseball tournament

Burley won two games against Thunder Ridge and then the Idaho Falls Grizz.

The Green Sox who are already hosting the A Legion State Baseball Tournament will become the Area C four seed, regardless of their outcome in the tournament.

Kimberly pulled off the victory against Mountain Home 8-5, but then fell to the Idaho Falls Tigers 4-3.

The Tigers defeated the Jerome Cyclones 11-4 in the morning game, ending their season.

Wendell also dropped their contest, 11-7 to the Idaho Falls Grizz.