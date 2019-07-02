Burley's offensive power falls short in second game of doubleheader

The district legion baseball championships aren't that far away and a pair of teams look to get some work in before that time comes.

The Burley Green Sox hosted the Jerome Cyclones in for a non-conference doubleheader.

Jerome led 6-0 in the fourth, looking to tack on more, as Kaleb Lightner hit a fielders choice, that led to another run coming in, with Elison scoring for the Cyclones.

Bottom of four, runner going and Connor Dailey does exactly what he's supposed to do, puts the ball in play on the opposite side of the field, and Easton Watterson scores easily.

One down for Corbin Bedke who hits a shot to right, the fielder slips but still made it to the ball before it went past him, Bedke with a stand-up double.

He would eventually score on an RBI groundout.

But it wouldn't be enough, as Jerome takes the late contest, 9-5. Jayden Bos went the distance for the Cyclones, getting the victory.

Burley won the first game, 15-2 in five innings behind the pitching of Scott Ritchie who pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts.

Slayder Watterson had two hits and three RBI's in the win.

