Buy a piece of Boise State history

You might remember we told you about the unveiling of the new blue turf this coming Wednesday at Boise State. Well, you might be thinking what are they doing with the old field?

For $39.95, you can purchase a square foot section of the previous edition and if you're looking for more than just one piece, up to 500 are currently available.

Imagine turning your own backyard into a mini Albertsons Stadium, without the stands and fanfare, of course.

The turf will be sold through the Bronco Shop on the Hall of Fame Patio at the unveiling event Wednesday, June 5.

The event will first open to members of the Bronco Athletic Association and season ticket holders at 5 p.m. and then to the general public at 6 p.m.

