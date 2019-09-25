CSI Baseball holding Jacob's Walk on Saturday

CSI Baseball is gearing up for a cause special to the hearts of the coaching staff and players.

Saturday marks Jacob's Walk. The fundraiser supports Jacob Bottinger and research for congenital muscular dystrophy. The disease affects every muscle in the human body and any time he gets sick, he feels the effects more so than others.

Jacob spends every moment he can with the baseball team and has joined their family. For the players, the young boy has left an imprint on their lives that they'll never forget.

"Over the past two years I've gotten to know Jacob really well, I've gotten to do things with Jacob and his family, it's been a really good experience," experienced sophomore Jackson Kohler.

Sophomore Tyler Curtis added, "there are times where we get very lethargic and we don't feel like being in the game and then when Jacob comes and he yells at our players to get up in the game, it's just something I can't put into words."

"If you would like to come out and support us, we would love to have you, we have a game afterwards and the admission is free. If you can come out, the baseball team would love to see you there," Kohler added.

The walk is coming up September 28, taking place on the CSI campus.

The festivities begin outside the Atic building starting at nine am and then wraps up at Eagle's home plate.

Children and students with id cost $5, while adults will be $20.

For more information, contact Kimberly LaPray at 208-732-6299 or klapray@csi.edu.

