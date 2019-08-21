CSI Baseball weighs in on Idaho Falls' World Series win

For the first time in the history of American Legion Baseball, a team from Idaho has won the World Series.

Members of the Idaho Falls Bandits dog-pile on each other after winning the American Legion World Series for the first time in history. (Ryan Young/The American Legion)

The Idaho Falls Bandits came from behind to beat North Dakota Wednesday morning in a game that was delayed due to severe weather Tuesday night.

The Bandits represent one of only three teams ever to reach the title game with Pocatello last accomplishing the feat in 2001. But no one until now has won the World Series.

On Tuesday Fargo held onto a 2-1 lead before the game was postponed.

On Wednesday the Bandits tied up the game at two a piece in the second inning, with Nick Layland coming into score. One down now for Tavyn Lords and he gave the Bandits their first lead of the game with a clutch two RBI single to right.

They would tack on one more in the third for some insurance and hang on for the 5-3 win.

Two of the players, Caden Christensen and Andrew Gregersen are now headed to the College of Southern Idaho to play for the Golden Eagles.

Gregersen pitched six innings, striking out just as many, while allowing only a single run and five hits.

CSI head coach Boomer Walker said, "I'm sure they need a break, it's been a long summer for them. Obviously you want to have kids in your program that know how to win, that have been around winning type programs. We're super excited to have them." "We had a kid, David Hudleson who was a shortstop the last couple of years from Las Vegas, his team won the World Series the year before his freshman year, we've had three Legion World Series winners the past couple of years in our program, so that's neat," Walker added.

Idaho Falls finished the season 61-6-1.