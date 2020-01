CSI Boxing smoker results revealed

Here are the results of the 43rd Annual CSI Cowboy & Cowgirl Boxing Smoker:

Fight 1--Romero Rodriquez defeated Bronc Marriott

Fight 2--Jonathan Jimenez defeated Dereck Watson

Fight 3--Erica Kent defeated Charlie Swan

Fight 4--Colt Ramsey defeated Bryson Navarro

Fight 5--Edgar Cisneros defeated Gabe Monterro

Fight 6--Joe Bentz defeated Andrew Allen

Fight 7--Karina Stelek defeated Baylee Turnovec

Fight 8--Tyler Chatelain defeated Butch Soper by TKO in the 3rd Round

Fight 9--Garrett Lloyd defeated Martin Vega by TKO in the 2nd Round

Fight 10--Shelbie Allen defeated Jolie Pickowitz

Fight 11--Collin Grover defeated Adrian Ezpinoza

Fight 12--Miles Johnson defeated Jamie Ayala

Fight 13--Paul Crawford defeated Zachary Sharp

Fight 14--Lexi Simper defeated Michelle Miller by TKO in the 2nd Round

Fight 15--Shaun Mentaberry defeated Isaac East in the 2nd Round.

Names in bold are CSI Rodeo Team Members

Quickest Knockout--Fight # 9 Garrett Lloyd

Best Cowgirl Boxer--Lexi Simper

Best Cowboy Boxer--Collin Grover

Best Fight--Fight #7 Karina Stelek and Baylee Turnovec.