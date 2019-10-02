CSI Men's Basketball does hot yoga

The College of Southern Idaho men's basketball team has been trying new activities outside the gymnasium.

As we told you last month, they completed the CSI Challenge Course.

Now, they're giving yoga a try, hot yoga to be exact, where temperatures range from 95 to 105 degrees.

The men as well as the coaches, took their second class in as many weeks, at Hive Hot Yoga in Twin Falls.

Some have already experienced better flexibility and mobility since attending their first hour long session. But as they admit, it's not easy.

"It's rough, she's tough."

"It's hot in here."

"I thought this was going to be a cake walk, they tricked me into doing this."

"This is no joke."

"It's different because when you're running, you get that wind, in there ain't no wind blowing, hot room," said freshman forward Maurice Barnett.

Tayler Chapin, owner of Hive Hot Yoga added, "it just helps strengthen and lengthen all those muscles so when they are being active on the court or their field, it allows them to have more balance and stability and a little more control with their body."

The men plan to attend more sessions in the future.

