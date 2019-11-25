CSI Men's Basketball holds off physical Treasure Valley team

Monday night's game against CSI provided a multitude of reunions for local fans.

We caught up with former CSI star, Carrick Felix who was visiting his daughter, Zayah.

Felix excelled at CSI, was recruited by Duke, then played three years at Arizona State University, before being taken by the Cavaliers with the 33rd overall pick in 2013.

Following a professional basketball career that ended in 2018, Felix is busy with fatherhood, as well as motivational speaking and investments.

He also got to watch his former team take on Treasure Valley Community College, where local talent took the floor.

"CSI, we call it the Duke of Juke's, there's no other place like it," explained Felix.

Two Chukars fouled out, as CSI held off an upset-minded Treasure Valley team, 77-62. The Golden Eagles' halftime lead was only four.

Mike Hood posted a game-high 24 points on 8/16 shooting, he shot 50% from three-point range and perfect from the charity stripe.

Spencer Roberts came off the bench and provided some spark on the rebounding end with 14 boards, to go along with 14 points.

After getting out-bounded by Central Wyoming, CSI more than doubled Treasure Valley's totals, 56 to 27 and 20 of them came on the offensive end.

The Chukars team posts some local faces, Winston Duggan of Twin Falls, Joseph Lupumba, also of TF, plus Hewstyn Beck, whose hometown is Murtaugh.

Treasure Valley returns this weekend for the Idaho Central Credit Union Invitational. The Chukars will battle Blue Mountain Community College on Friday at 3:30, followed by Whatcom Community College on Saturday at 3:30 as well.

CSI will face Whatcom Friday at 7:30, then BMCC on Saturday at 7:30.