CSI Rodeo issues refunds

If you purchased a ticket to the CSI Rodeo last weekend, you have until Friday to get your money back.

COVID-19 canceled one of the biggest sporting events of the year in Twin Falls.

For those who bought them through Vickers or the Shoe and Tack Shop, can stop by the Expo Center from ten am to six pm on Thursday and then on Friday, from ten to one.

If you purchased them from Anita's or EZ Money Auto, you can get your refund through those businesses.

Entering the rodeo, the men featured a huge lead in the Rocky Mountain Region standings, while the women sat in fifth.