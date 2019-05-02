CSI Softball honors its sophomores this weekend

This weekend marks the final time this season you can see CSI Softball in Twin Falls. And the school is giving students an incentive to attend, giveaways!

The Twin Falls District BLM is sponsoring the event. Students can munch on some free Dominos Pizza and watch their classmates battle USU Eastern.

Also, the school is raffling off a smart TV and other prizes.

Game one of the doubleheader begins at one on Friday, while action starts at noon on Saturday.

Also, the team will honor the nine sophomores on Saturday in between games. The full list includes: Anjalee Batchelor, Sherry Boone, Kassidie Brooks, Tristin Evans, Hadyn Flygare, Kamryn Grover, Hadlie Henderson, Kylie Jones and Hannah Peterson.

We caught up with three members of team who share with us their fond memories.

Evans explained, "it's really sad, I can't believe it's my last time playing on the First Federal Field, it really breaks my heart." "I've really enjoyed my time here, but it's gong to be an awesome weekend. We're going to come out and sweep."

"For us sophomores, we really need to just make this our last, our ending, go forward, be positive and build each other up and try to keep this little momentum going that we have going, to get all the way into nationals and regionals," Boone said.

Brooks said, "Tuesday was the sophomore banquet and I feel like last week was my freshman year it was pretty surreal seeing all of us up there and how fast it really went. I can't believe these opportunities we've all gotten at CSI."

What's next for these three? Evans is going to Utah State University, keeping her options open for playing. Boone plans to attend cosmetology school and then Idaho State. And Brooks who's a Canyon Ridge grad, is staying at CSI to enter the dental program.