CSI Softball sweeps Southern Nevada

The College of Southern Idaho softball team opened up Scenic West Athletic Conference play at home Friday afternoon.

The ladies haven't played since a challenging trip to Alabama two weeks ago, where they battled some of the nation's very best.

The Golden Eagles rallied after being down 9-4 to win the first game against the Yotes, 11-10.

Kalena Shepherd went 2/4 with five RBI's. Kylie Baumert was 2/3 and three RBI's. Carley Croshaw added a home run.

CSI 11, CSN 6: In the second game, CSI's Shepherd homered three times for five RBI's. Mailee Jensen pitched two shutout innings of relief for the win.