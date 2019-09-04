CSI Volleyball digging deep to turn season around

The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team is off to their worst start in more than a decade.

At 4-4, they've lost more games than they did all last season when they won the national championship.

This is the most losses through eight games in 13 years.

In 2006, Heidi Cartisser had just taken over the program and the school lost eight of their first 12 games. Five were forfeits, according to sports information director, Karen Baumert. That team ended up finishing with a respectable 29-14 record.

After being on the road for the first two weeks of the season, the girls will play at home tomorrow for the first time, when they host the Starr Corporation Invite.

Coming to town, Miami Dade College, the team CSI swept for their 12th national title in November.

Head coach Jim Cartisser said, "my biggest concern is continuing to get everybody physically in the condition they need to be in. We still have two players that we haven't even seen the court because we lost them the first day of practice and both kids were projected starters." "So yeah, this isn't the place we're normally in, but you're never too old or experienced to learn a lesson. They're learning a lot, I'm learning a lot and we're going to keep working."

CSI plays Casper College Thursday at 7 p.m., the tourney runs through Saturday.