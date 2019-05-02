CSI Volleyball watches three of its players sign with Division I schools

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) A trio of College of Southern Idaho volleyball players have signed their letters of intent with Division I schools.

E'laisah Young signed with Alabama State University, Makayla Bradford is going to Cal State Northridge and Jovana Vukcevic has inked with Florida International University.

Young earned NJCAA first-team All-American honors and AVCA second team All-American honors.

Bradford goes down in school history with the second best serve reception at 95.59%.

Vukcevic was named the Region 18 tournament MVP and earned Region 18 second-team honors last fall.

Young on ASU, "the main attraction was the warmth. I will not be around snow anymore, any longer and be cold."

CSI definitely gave me some time to mature and get my grades and everything together to move to a four-year," Bradford said.

Vukcevic explained, "when I first committed here, I wasn't sure if I wanted to come or not." "I had a friend who played here and hearing from her and her experiences, I feel like it was a good fit for me and I feel like you can grow more from JUCO than a four-year school."

Jim Cartisser says this is probably the most successful group CSI has had since the 90's, two Region 18 championships, one national runner-up title and of course taking home the 12th national championship in school history last November.

 
