CSI Women's Basketball gears up for summer camps

The Little Eagle and Junior Eagle camps start Monday and run through Wednesday.

Basketball hoop, Photo Date: 12/30/08 / Photo: Stuart Seeger / CC BY 2.0 / (MGN)

Walk-ups are welcomed to come out for the fun.

The Little Eagle Camp is for first through fourth graders (Cost $80), while the older one features fifth through eighth graders (Cost $160).

Then next week marks the Eagle Team Camp from June 24th through 27th. The camp runs from 9 a.m.-6 p.m (Overnight $300) (Commuter $200).

For more information, please contact Angela Pierce, Coordinator of Athletic Operations at apierce1@csi.edu or call her at 208-732-6486.

