CSI Women's Basketball ready to challenge SWAC opponents

After a heartbreaking loss to Snow in overtime last weekend, the College of Southern Idaho women's basketball team looks to regroup immediately.

They know they can compete with anyone, but it's a matter of not getting out to a slow start.

On Thursday, they got behind early to USU Eastern and never led, trailing by as many as 23 points.

Against Snow on Saturday, the lead changed ten times and could have gone either way.

But CSI only shot 50% from the free throw line in overtime, costing the team six points.

Now it's a new week and the women are at home.

"We're not exactly where we want to be, but we're getting better and every day we get closer and closer to the goal," freshman Jordan Todd explained."

The Golden Eagles face Colorado Northwestern Thursday at 5 p.m., followed by Salt Lake Saturday at 3 p.m.