CSI baseball coach wins 500th game

Winning 100 games as a coach is a feat in itself, but 500? A College of Southern Idaho coach just accomplished that feat over the weekend.

Boomer Walker is 500-364 in his time as the head baseball coach.

The Golden Eagles went 1-3 against Cochise College in Las Vegas, but the last game was all he needed to reach the milestone.

Walker took over the position in 2004, with the best year coming in 2018, when they won the conference and Region 18 titles, a district championship and finished third at the NJCAA JUCO World Series

He's been around the program for decades, as his father coached for CSI, producing a record of 1,061 wins compared to 349 losses.

"I got a long ways, I don't know if I'm going to be around for that long, so you now what each year I'm grateful for having the opportunity to be at CSI and work in the baseball program," Walker said. "Whatever my record ends up at the end will be, I've never tried to follow in his footsteps as far as wins. Just trying to maintain a great opportunity a great program and give kids the opportunity to play baseball."

The Golden Eagles face Scottsdale CC in Las Vegas Wednesday-Friday.