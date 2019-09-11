CSI basketball coach goes back to school

CSI coaches have a lot on their plate, and it doesn't just pertain to the score book or national rankings.

They're responsible for the livelihood of the athletes, guiding them and keeping them in line, so they can succeed later in life.

Imagine if you're a student-athlete and you look over and your classmate is a coach. It's a journey that's a reality for Coach Brown of the men's basketball team.

"Guess in a way I see myself as an evangelist for music because it's been an intricate part of my life," CSI professor of music George Halsell explained.

26 years and approximately 2,500 students later, George Halsell has never taught a coach until now.

"Fred is the first one."

The same could be said for Jamie Tigue.

"It's a community college and we have a lot of different ages and life stages, but to have a coach come in, it's rare, actually it's the first time in my 19 years," she exclaimed.

Fred Brown Jr. is about a year and half away from obtaining his bachelor's degree, but he's not trying to bolt on the team or the community.

Brown Jr. said, "just taking my time with it, enjoying the fact I'm at CSI, it's a great place, they're nationally known, JUCO's."

His career plans include coaching at the Division I level or potentially working in the front office of an NBA team. After all, he grew up watching his dad downtown Freddy Brown win the Supersonics' lone championship in 1979.

Brown is taking 12 credits, he is sitting in the front row and so are his athletes.

"We tell the guys to get to their class early, communicate with their teacher and I'm doing that too," Brown added.

Sophomore Spencer Roberts added, "a lot of teachers think all athletes sit in the back and they get handed everything to them, but I sit in the front to show them I'm a good student."

But he can also watch the baseball players, cowgirls from the rodeo team and the women's basketball team.

Sophomore guard Petra Farkas of CSI women's hoops added, "being next to me, I need to be in class all the time, do my homework all the time."

Halsell added, "the team members feel like they're on the spot because the coach is sitting right there and can pounce on them if they misbehave."

A relatable, but authoritative figure the athletes can trust.

Roberts said, "he's someone I can always talk to if I need help, it's a great experience."

Brown is pursuing a degree in business management, as he currently helps run two businesses back in Seattle, Seattle Basketball Services and Game Time Refs.

