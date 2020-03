A College of Southern Idaho freshman has three division one offers, including one in the Ivy League.

Kendall McHugh tweeting his offers this past week, one for Columbia, Rice out of Conference USA and then the University of Idaho.

The point guard earned Region 18 second team honors this season, after averaging 11 points, three rebounds and a little more than two assists per game.

He helped the men's basketball team to a 16-15 record.