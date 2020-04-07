CSI basketball players announce their future plans

Three College of Southern Idaho basketball players are taking their talents to the Division I level.

Petra Farkas will play for Colorado State next fall out of the Mountain West Conference.

The Hungarian native had a breakout season averaging more than 13 points, six rebounds and three assists per game.

The latter two stats led the conference in route to being named Co-Region 18 Player of the Year.

Allie Thayne is headed to Georgia, the home state of CSI assistant coach, Joshua Edwards, to play for Mercer University. The Highland High School graduate averaged 7.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, making it on the Region 18 second team.

And finally there's Finley Garnett, who is going to play for Idaho State University. The L.A. native had solid numbers, 7.8 points and 5.2 rebounds.

On committing to CSU, Farkas said, "they stick with me during the season and they came to Twin Falls two times I think and I went on a visit in October, I really like the school, the team, the coaching staff." "I met with all the coaching staff and the virtual tour I was able to get and the stuff I learned with the education, where that can take me, it all makes sense," Farkas said.

Garnett could not be reached in time for the broadcast.

The Golden Eagles finished the season with a solid 22-9 record.