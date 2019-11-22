CSI basketball teams ready to show fans this year's squad

Fans filled the lower bowl of the College of Southern Idaho gym last Saturday for the women's basketball game and Coach Randy Rogers hopes to do it again this weekend as the women and men will be in action.

Sophomore Petra Farkas is leading the surge this year for the Golden Eagles at 15 points a game and already has Division I offers.

Idaho natives Macie Knapp and Taylia Stimpson are averaging 13 and 11 points respectively for the golden eagles thus far.

Coach Rogers has been impressed with the freshmen class stepping up quickly.

"We can go big, we can go small, so when teams bring a small team in, we can match up if we need to and if they're big, I'd rather see them big for our kids because they're more comfortable others their size, but I guess it's a good problem to have," explained Rogers.

The women battle Southwest Oregon on Friday at 5:30 p.m., followed by North Idaho College on Saturday also at 5:30.

Mike Hood and the men's team return home after a trip to North Dakota last week.

The recent Montana State University signee has led the team in scoring five out of the six games, averaging 21 point seven points per game.

Against the North Dakota schools, he averaged a whopping 24 points a game and just picked up a Scenic West Conference honor.

INJURIES:

Spencer Roberts, the seven foot one center played for the first time last week, after suffering a quad injury. Maurice Barnett, the team's second leading scorer is still out for at least a month following a broken bone in his thumb. They are looking at taking the cast off Monday to evaluate the status.

But everyone has been picking up the pieces and developing their game after three weeks on the road.

Coach Jeff Reinert told us the energy surrounding the team about playing in front of the fans for the first time is electric.

"They've played in three locations and no one has been in the gym when they've played. One of the special things about CSI is our fans, is our community and our guys are just chomping at the bit to show our fans how good we can be. And they're just bouncing around, can't wait for Friday, Saturday night, they're excited to play," added Reinert.

The men face Shoreline Community College at 7:30 p.m. and Central Wyoming on Saturday at the same time.