CSI catcher signs with Southern Utah University

Kalena Shepherd signed with Southern Utah University Friday afternoon at the CSI clubhouse.

she earned all-american honors as a freshman, hitting 15 home runs with 50 RBI's and batting .469.

She had offers in New York and Texas, but wanted to stay close to home.

The Costa Mesa, California native will follow in the footsteps of former CSI Golden Eagles, Kamryn Grover and Mikelle Magalogo.

Right now CSI has won five straight going into this suspended portion of the season.

This year she is batting .413, with eight home runs already and 28 RBI's.

Shepherd said, "they said I would come in and be an impact with my bat, I'm excited and I could catch or be a first baseman, wherever they need me."

"You look at Bug (Kalena) and she's had two years of growth, two years in our program, and see how much she's matured, it's almost like a final product of what we send on."

CSI was supposed to play Snow College this weekend, but they hope to resume play in early April. We asked Coach Baumert and Shepherd about the team's morale after finding out the news.

"It's heartbreaking, it's sad hearing seniors are done at NCAA, I bawled my eyes out, I'm so sad that we potentially we are done, or postponed. I hope we get our opportunity to play," Shepherd said.

Baumert added, "we'll probably talk to the kids about working out and practicing next week, take spring break and then reevaluate where we are and where we nationally with the national office."