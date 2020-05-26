CSI coach on Sutton's passing, freshman transfer

He was known as the father of College of Southern Idaho men's basketball, now sadly Eddie Sutton has passed away.

Sutton established an 84-14 record in three years at CSI, taking the Golden Eagles to the national tournament in his first year.

Last month, Sutton was finally into the Basketball Hall of Fame after being a finalist six previous tries. He died on Saturday at the age of 84.

But not before leading three teams to the Final Four and four schools to the NCAA Tournament.

We spoke to current CSI coach, Jeff Reinert, on Sutton's legacy.

"Eddie Sutton is a guy that has established a standard that all CSI coaches look up to. You look at all the coaches that follow him, it's impressive, but it starts with him."

Meanwhile, on a lighter note, CSI freshman Sawyer Storms is transferring to Chaminade University in Hawaii.

The Division II school competes in the PAC-West Conference and hosts the Maui Invitational each year.

When Storms emerged onto the scene in Twin Falls, Coach Reinert didn't know if Storms would get much playing time.

But the Idaho Falls native proved himself worthy, emerging as a starter.

He averaged 5.5 points and just as many rebounds per game.