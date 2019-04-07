CSI coach reflects back on the late Daniel Creek

The community is mourning the loss of a Twin Falls man who passed away in a car accident last week.

Daniel Creek died after crashing his car into a power pole on Friday near Hollister.

Creek worked for the Twin Falls School District from 1977 all the way until 2011. He taught U.S. history and driver's ed, plus coached baseball and softball.

We spoke with CSI Softball coach Nick Baumert, who said that Creek played a major role in his and his daughter Kylie's life.

Creek was actually Baumert's former teacher and Baumert coached underneath him and Mike Federico at Twin Falls High School.

Baumert said, "so we go a long ways back, probably to 1984, it's just heartbreaking. He'll be sorely missed." "I learned a lot from Dan Creek about how I approach my daily life and my daily coaching," he added.

His celebration of life will be held on Tuesday at the Brickhouse in Twin Falls from 5-7 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, Twin Falls County Youth Baseball and Softball, the Twin Falls Animal Shelter or the charity of your choice.

The family encourages you to share memories of Dan on the Rosenau website.

