CSI cowgirl leading the nation in barrel racing

A CSI rodeo star is still number one in the country in barrel racing so far after the third round.

Ashtyn Carlson has given CSI 200 of their team's 230 points from this event.

Now Kynzie McCeill, last year's national champion from Texas Tech University is still one of 11 girls who haven't gone yet.

Carlson competes in goat tying on Friday, before her short-go on Saturday in barrels.

The sophomore from Colorado is calm and ready to succeed.

Carlson said, "I've rode this horse for five years and he's never made a perfect run with me yet. So that's the really cool thing about him, he runs really good." He wins just about everywhere he goes and he has yet to make a perfect run," she said. "So I'm hoping to perfect his runs a little bit, then unleash his full potential."

On her team being second in the country, "I'm hoping our women's team is in position to win the College Finals this year, so I'm rooting for them these next few days and hoping for some clean runs from here on out."