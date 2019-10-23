CSI cross country sweeps last regular season meet

The CSI Cross Country team dominated the Central Wyoming College meet over the weekend.

CSI featured the top seven racers for both genders, despite a gritty course that provided the runners with plenty of obstacles.

What did help the athletes is that nationals will be about the same elevation in Albuquerque.

For coach Lindsey Anderson, she had to make some tough decisions of who gets to compete November 9.

Anderson said, "I tell them I care so much about each of you and it's hard to make those kind of decisions." "But we got some answers, I feel like we're taking a great team to Albuquerque in a couple of weeks, they can really do some damage. It will be a lot of fun to watch them compete."