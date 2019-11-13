CSI guard to continue playing career at Montana State

College of Southern Idaho's leading scorer Mike Hood has signed with the Montana State University Men's Basketball program.

He was the first to sign with the CSI men's basketball program here in 2019 and he's also the first to officially sign with a Division I program.

Mike Hood has inked with Montana State University in Bozeman.

Now the Kansas City native originally played at Moberly Junior College and transferred to CSI this fall.

He's already made an impact, leading the team in scoring with 20.5 points per game, especially since the CSI big men are down with injuries.

Hood will compete against Coach Fred Brown's son who's at Montana.

For Hood, he's trying to make the most of his experience playing for the Golden Eagles.

"We're good enough to beat anybody, we just got to bring it everyday. We played against a lot of top ten teams in preseason, we just played one and we're good enough to beat that type of team," he added.

CSI coach Jeff Reinert said, "I told Mike you're going to sign, but I have to get you ready, get you ready for the season, here at CSI, and I got to get you ready for season because we would like Mike to play right away, whether it's starting or coming off the bench, that's what they expect of him and that's what they expect out of CSI."

CSI travels to North Dakota this week for games against Minnesota Prepatory Academy and Williston State College.