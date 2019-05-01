CSI head men's basketball coach takes position at Idaho State

After five seasons and three trips to the NJCAA National Men's Basketball Tournament, Jared Phay is leaving the College of Southern Idaho.

CSI announced Wednesday that Phay is taking a position at Idaho State University as the associate head coach, working for newly hired head coach, Ryan Looney.

Phay finished with a 136-33 record, including a second-place finish at the NJCAA Tournament last year. His teams have won two Region 18 Championships. He coached four All-Americans, one NJCAA National Men's Basketball Player of the Year and helped 34 players move onto the next level.

"He has been a great colleague and coach here at CSI, and he will be missed," said CSI President Jeff Fox. "I am grateful to have worked with Jared, and we wish Jared, Tammy and their family all the best in this next chapter."

Athletic Director Joel Bate added, "Jared was able to carry on the CSI traditions of winning and moving players on to higher level programs while he was here. He kept the bar held high in terms of his expectations of play and academics with our student athletes. We want to wish him well in his new position at Idaho State."

The university also announced the hiring of Joe White and Chris McMillian as assistant coaches and Davis Furman as a graduate assistant.

McMillian spent the 2014-15 season as an assistant coach at CSI. Since leaving Idaho, he went to Chicago. His most recent position is Director of Player Performance at Illinois Chicago. McMillian played at Wyoming from 1998-2003. He started all four years and led the Cowboys to two Mountain West Conference championships and one NCAA tournament berth.

The Bengals hope to improve upon an 11-19 record during the 2018-19 season.

