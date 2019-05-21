CSI hires Reinert as new men's basketball coach

The College of Southern Idaho held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to welcome in Jeff Reinert as the new men's basketball coach.

Reinert comes to CSI from Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Rancho Santa Margarita, California where he has been the head coach since 2012. At SMCHS, he compiled a 145–75 (.659) record. He resigned from his position last Thursday. According to the Los Angeles Times, Reinert led the Eagles to the Southern Section Division 1 championship this past season and the 3-AA title in 2014.

Prior to that, he was the associate head coach at Fresno State University from 2007-11. His duties included overseeing academics, defense, development of post players, recruiting and scheduling. While there, he coached the first round draft pick of the Indiana Pacers, Paul George. He also has a number of other assistant coaching gigs along the way.

As head coach at Utah Valley from 1994-2002, Reinert led the team to a 179-77 record becoming the school’s all-time winning coach and the only coach to lead the program to the national tournament.

He played college basketball at the University of New Mexico and Gonzaga University. Reinert played with John Stockton in 1984.

In 1985–86 he played professional basketball in Australia for the Ipswich Eagles.

Reinert replaces Jared Phay, who left CSI for an associate head coach position at Idaho State University.

Aaron Anderson is no longer with the program, as he's pursuing other opportunities.