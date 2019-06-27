CSI hires son of SuperSonics legend

The College of Southern Idaho Men's Basketball program just added another addition to its staff.

Fred Brown Jr. is the second assistant hired in as many weeks. NBA fans might know his father, "Downtown" Freddy Brown who played 13 seasons for the Seattle SuperSonics, leading them to the 1978-79 championship.

Brown Junior has coached hoops for 25 years.

Currently he specializes in coordinating, recruiting, scouting, tutoring and player development.

Brown played his prep ball at Mercer Island High Wchool and collegiately at the University of Iowa.

Basketball is a family affair, as his son plays for the University of Montana.

While he represents just another piece of the turnover pie at CSI, he assures CSI basketball fans they have nothing to worry about.

Brown said, "it will be some surprises, again it will be tough, being it's a national junior college in a great conference." "They have a lot of tradition over there, but I think we'll be alright. My background, Ryan's background and coach Jeff's background is pretty good out here, our network is pretty strong. We know what we're doing a little bit, like I said some great opportunities. We'll see what happens," he added.

The Seattle native begins his journey in Twin Falls on July 1, although he will be very busy this summer on the recruiting trail.

