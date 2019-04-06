CSI homers five times, routs College of Southern Nevada

The College of Southern Idaho Softball team entered Saturday looking for their seventh straight win.

The Golden Eagles currently rank No.1 in the nation in home runs. They added five more to their total in Saturday's late afternoon's contest.

Sherry Boone was one of five to hit one out of the park, she had four RBI's on the day.

CSI won 21-4 in five innings.

The Golden Eagles have 85 home runs on the year in 40 games, the most in the nation. Yavapai is second in the country with 66 in 42 games.

CSI ranks sixth nationally with 359 RBI's and seventh in runs at 379.

The final game of the series was by far the most outlandish, the previous scores were 10-6, 9-1 and 5-2.

On his team going 6-6 this week, including a series against Treasure Valley, head coach Nick Baumert commented, "we really challenged them after last weekend being at USU Eastern and splitting down there. We feel that should never happen to us. "I feel they really did a nice job and responded well."

CSI hits the road this coming week for a series at Salt Lake starting Friday.