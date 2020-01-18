CSI legends return for Hall of Fame induction festivities

Few hold the honor of being inducted into the CSI Hall of Fame and this weekend the college adds two more to this exclusive list.

The community shared laughs, heard stories and reunited with Pierre Jackson and Steve Gosar.

Jackson excelled at CSI, earning All-American and National Player of the Year status, winning a national championship, before transferring to Baylor University where he didn’t miss a beat.

He then began his professional basketball career, including stints in the NBA and overseas.

Gosar coached Jackson and that national championship team in 2011, plus accumulated a record of 153-36 over his career.

Jackson credits the coaching staff for keeping him grounded and focused.

After all, he’s an influence on future generations of JUCO stars to come.

"It's great to be back, I missed CSI, I missed Twin, I missed everybody here, it's been too long, just humbled and thankful to be back," Gosar explained.

Jackson on coming to CSI out of high school, "probably the best basketball decision I've made, it's just made a lasting impact on my career. A lot of guys left Las Vegas and went the JUCO route and I'm glad I'm someone they can look up to make that step in and make the best decision they can for their basketball life."

Jackson just signed with the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G-League with the hopes of making it back to the NBA.

Gosar lives in Laramie, Wyoming and works in financial planning and coaches his kids’ teams.

On Saturday, they'll be officially inducted during the men’’s basketball game.