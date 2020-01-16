CSI men's basketball prepares for big weekend ahead

The College of Southern Idaho men's basketball team looks to snap a two-game losing streak as they welcome in Snow College on Saturday.

We're still very early into conference action, Salt Lake is the only undefeated team at 3-0. CSI at 1-2 looks to move to .500 with a win over the Badgers on Saturday.

They finally have everyone back in action, Maurice Barnett who missed six weeks due to a broken thumb and Spencer Roberts who was sidelined early, ended up spraining his ankle on Christmas.

A couple of other players missed action last week against the Bruins, as eluded to by head coach Jeff Reinert.

"It's tough because you got to get into shape and I'm not in shape right now, so I'm working as the days go on," Barnett explained.

Reinert said, "it's nice to get everyone in practice and we're getting to the point where we're getting going, things are happening more often for us." "We had a great showing at Salt Lake, where we're up four headed into the second half and just couldn't sustain it. Nehemie Kabeya and Jackson Ruai couldn't play in that game, our two best defenders, where defensively we really let down. We're really excited to get everyone back and get going."

More excitement surrounds the basketball program, as Pierre Jackson and Steve Gosar will be inducted into the CSI Hall of Fame later this week.

On Friday, the school will hold a dinner in the Rick Allen room starting at 5:30. Tickets are $25.

Call or email Angela Pierce at 208-732-6486 or apierce1@csi.edu to reserve your spot.

And then the pair will be honored at halftime of the game Saturday against Snow College.